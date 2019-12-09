Former Alabama State Fire Marshal Richard Montgomery dies at 79

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Former State Fire Marshal Richard Montgomery died at his home Saturday. He was 79.

Montgomery began his service with the Alabama Fire Marshal’s Office in 1983 as a Deputy State Fire Marshal. He was promoted to Assistant State Fire Marshal in 2000 and served as State Fire Marshal from 2004-2006, when he retired from public service.

Montgomery previously served as an investigator for the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and as a volunteer and career firefighter. He graduated from Howard College, which would later be renamed Samford University in 1962.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday in Moulton.

