TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Powerball estimated jackpot rose once again to $265 million after no winner was found in Saturday night’s drawing, the last of 2022.

The winning numbers in last night’s drawing were 18, 37, 44, 50, 64, and a Powerball of 11.

While no one appears to have won the jackpot, the Florida Lottery reported that two ticketholders won the $2 million Match 5+ Power Play prize.

The first winning ticket was sold at Fortune Liquors at 5878 Highway 231 in Campbellton. The second was purchased at a Winn Dixie at 1951 S McCall Road Suite 300 in Englewood.

According to the Powerball website, a winning ticketholder was also reported in Pennsylvania.

The next drawing will be Monday, Jan. 2.