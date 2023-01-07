TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Mega Millions jackpot has once again risen above $1 billion for the fourth time in its history.

With no jackpot winner, the grand prize rose to $1.1 billion, with the winning numbers being 3, 20, 46, 59, and 63 and the gold Mega Ball being 13. This is the third-highest jackpot in Mega Millions history.

“Mega Millions has just reached the $1 billion mark again. It’s especially nice to see the jackpot grow throughout the holidays and into the new year,” said Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald, Lead Director of the Mega Millions Consortium.

The top Mega Millions jackpots are now:

$1.537 billion — 10/23/2018; 1-SC $1.337 billion — 7/29/2022; 1-IL $1.100 billion — 1/10/2023 ? (up for grabs) $1.050 billion — 1/22/2021; 1-MI $656 million — 3/30/2012; 3-IL, KS, MD $648 million — 12/17/2013 2-CA, GA $543 million — 7/24/2018; 1-CA $536 million — 7/8/2016; 1-IN $533 million — 3/30/2018; 1-NJ $522 million — 6/7/2019; 1-CA

According to the Florida Lottery, a winning $1 million ticket that matched five of the winning numbers was sold at the RaceTrac at 16640 US Highway 19 North in Hudson.

Other $1 million Match 5 winners were reported in Maryland, New Jersey, and New York, which had two of them.

115 tickets were also sold across the country that matched four numbers and the Mega Ball.

Fifteen of those had a Megaplier applied that made them worth $30,000 each while the other 100 were worth $10,000 each.

The next drawing will be at 11 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10.