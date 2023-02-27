FLORIDA (WKRG) — A study by SmartAsset.com has released information on what it takes to be in the top 1% in every state in the United States. Florida was ranked as one of the states with the highest income threshold.

According to the report, residents of Florida must make $678,800 to be in the top 1% of the state. Residents in the top 5% make $243,600 in a year. The average tax rate for the top 1% is 25.23% and 22.34% for the top 5%.

As it relates to other states, Florida ranks eighth in the income threshold. Connecticut ranked first for the highest income threshold, followed by Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and California. Alabama ranked 45th in the income threshold.