TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — Political fallout from Florida’s property insurance crisis continues as yet another insurer announced its departure from the state Tuesday.

Political experts and at least one lawmaker say Gov. Ron DeSantis needs to come off the campaign trail and call a special legislative session.

The governor addressed it Wednesday on a conservative radio show hosted by Howie Carr. DeSantis said the recent reform he signed into law needs more time to work and to “knock on wood – we won’t have a big storm this summer.”

The governor said a stormy season could make or break things for Florida’s property insurance climate. Political experts say the storm is already here. Also, suggested the crisis could hurt DeSantis, who often touts Florida as an example of his success.

“By not really planning ahead for what we know will be a storm season, it really makes you wonder if he’s really ready to be president,” St. Petersburg College political science professor Tara Newsom said.

That isn’t Newsom’s only concern.

“He hasn’t been able to move the dial in Iowa, and so why not do the right thing? Come back and really dig in with a special session in the state of Florida,” Newsom said.

Democrats like State Senator Tracie Davis agree. Davis thinks the legislature should take another crack at Florida’s property insurance woes.

“My colleagues and I – we want to go back to a special session because we’re the people that can solve this problem for Floridians, and we’re willing to work, but we need the governor back home to do that,” State Sen. Tracie Davis said.

Republicans continue to shoot down the idea of another special session. The Florida House Speaker’s office shared this statement with 8 On Your Side:

“Democrats are trying to score cheap political points despite having voted for most of the same insurance reforms they now conveniently want to criticize. Democrats proposed solutions include capping rates and subsidizing policies with taxpayers’ hard-earned money. Their impetuous proposals would cause a mass exodus and collapse of the market. While we have always been clear on the fact that these reforms will take time, there are positive signs we have put the right policies in place to save our insurance market with real and bold reforms.” Andres Malave, Communications Director, Rep. Paul Renner

Despite Davis’ pleas for another special legislative session to address the state’s property insurance crisis it isn’t likely.