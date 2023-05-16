JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A bolt of lightning shook a home in Jackson County and then the residents made a startling discovery Monday.

“It was taken yesterday in Jackson County Florida at Southern Cattle Company. It happened around 4:30 p.m.,” said Melanie Faircloth. “I was in the kitchen cooking dinner when the strike happened. It shook the house and it’s brick. It was a little unnerving.”

Faircloth said she was concerned about the cows but none of them were hurt.

“I went out later to check and found the tree on fire,” she added. “You can see the tree is split at the top.”

News 13s Chief Meteorologist Ross Whitley said the tree itself might survive the strike.

“Believe it or not much of the living part of the tree is around the outside of the trunk so it’s likely this tree will be fine,” he said.