KEY WEST, Fla. (WKRG) — A Royal Caribbean cruise ship rescued 22 migrants from a stranded boat southwest of Key West Thursday afternoon, the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed. Video of the rescue was shared to WKRG News 5 by a passenger.

The Coast Guard said they were notified at 4:30 p.m. that the Symphony of the Seas had encountered the migrants. Video, sent to us by viewer Elizabeth Guice, shows the cruise ship’s rescue boat returning to the cruise ship with two migrants, who appear to be a woman and a young child.

A Coast Guard spokesperson confirmed 22 migrants were rescued but could not confirm their nationality.

“Unfortunately in this area, this isn’t uncommon,” said Petty Office Nicole Groll. Groll explained the Coast Guard often encounters migrant vessels, which Groll said are typically “very rustic… with no safety equipment.”

Groll said the migrant vessels are often taking on water by the time the Coast Guard gets to them, and the people on board usually show signs of dehydration.

To get a better idea of what migrant vessels look like, Groll directed us to the USCGSoutheast Twitter page and these photos of migrant vessels from a different, recent operation.

Example of a typical migrant vessel provided by the U.S. Coast Guard

