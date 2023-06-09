PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — News 13 has new information about drag performers being excluded from this weekend’s pride event.

In a previous story, we reported that a group of drag queens cannot perform at the Pride Fest event this Saturday in McKenzie Park. The exclusion obviously comes in the wake of a new Florida law that bans drag performances in front of children.

On Wednesday, the organizer of the event declined to comment on the story. But after a strong response from the community, the organizer of the event reached out Thursday.

She explained that the ban on drag performances actually came from Panama City leaders.

Panama City confirmed this to us and sent us two emails from the City’s Quality of Life Department.

The emails call on the organizer to confirm that there will be no drag performances at the event.

“At this time, the City of Panama City would like to confirm that there will be no drag performances taking place during the Bay Pride Festival on June 10, 2023,” the email states. “It is important to the City of Panama City that the permit issued pursuant to the application approved on August 9, 2022, remains intact and aligns with our values of promoting a family-friendly environment.”

You can read the two emails below: