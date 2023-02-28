PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — People come to Panama City Beach during Spring Break to make memories with friends and family.

When they come and visit, they are also helping the local economy.

“People really come here during this time to really kick the winter blues so we have lots of sunshine, warm temperatures, and there’s always something to do for everyone,” Visit Panama City Beach Public Relations Manager Rachel Banks said. “It’s a family-friendly destination, so there’s just a lot of fun.”

Panama City Beach attracts tourists year after year. Especially during the month of March.

“So actually, last year, we did have a record-breaking spring break here,” Banks said. “We saw a 15.6% increase in march of 2022 than we did in march of 2021 so we are just really hoping for another record-breaking spring break this year.”

The revenue is earned in different ways.

“Whenever they stay at our accommodations and eat at our restaurants, whenever they go shopping, that’s really helping to generate it,” Banks said.

Visit Panama City Beach helps generate more profit by planning special events during the peak season.

“So we have a couple of events coming up for the spring season,” Banks said. “Like I said, there’s always something to do here so we have the Emerald Coast Cruise Car Show coming up. We also have our Unwind Event, which is March 31st through April 1st and then we also have the Seabreeze Jazz Festival coming up as well.”

Tourism leaders believe these events are just one way to draw visitors and break records.

“So aside just from people coming in for the Spring Break season, these events really do draw on a lot of people we are the real fun beach,” Banks said.

While the city is excited to generate revenue over Spring Break, they are also making sure safety measures are in place.

Click here to learn more about Spring Break laws and ordinances.