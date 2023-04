PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Tornado damage is being reported in Lynn Haven after violent storms moved through the Panhandle Thursday.

Roads are shut down in Lynn Haven after a carport blew off an unoccupied home on 4th Street and landed on 319 Montana Avenue. He added that power lines are down in the area.

Chief Ricky Ramie said no one was injured in the incident.

This is a developing story and we will have more damage reports as they become available.