TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Millions of people will flock to Florida in the coming weeks, trading winter storms for sunshine, but not all spring break getaways are created equal.

Two Florida beaches made Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Award list for “The Best of the Best Beaches” in the United States.

According to Tripadvisor, the award is their “highest recognition and is presented annually to those businesses that are the Best of the Best on Tripadvisor, those that earn excellent reviews from travelers and are ranked in the top 1% of properties worldwide.”

Siesta Beach in Sarasota County snagged the number two spot on the list. In reviews, travelers say they love the size of the beach, which offers plenty of room for visitors to stretch their legs and relax on the soft white sand. It stretches the length of Siesta Key and has several public access points.

Another Gulf Coast beach also made the list, this time on Florida’s Emerald Coast. Henderson Beach State Park in Destin was ranked sixth on Tripadvisor’s list. Traveler reviews noted the park’s amenities like showers and picnic spaces. The park offers additional outdoor activities off the beach, including a playground and hiking trails.

You can view the rest of Tripadvisor’s “The Best of the Best Beaches” below: