EASTPOINT, Fla. (WMBB) — Authorities in Franklin County are into their second day of searching for an escaped prison inmate.

37-year-old Robert Rutherford walked away from a work detail yesterday morning in the 10-foot hole area of Apalachicola. The inmates were putting up a fence for the upcoming Florida Seafood Festival.

Rutherford told corrections officers he had to use the restroom, then never returned. He was last spotted on 6th Street around 8:30 last night. Rutherford has a long criminal history, mostly property crimes like burglary and armed robbery.

“Leon County brought their helicopter last night with their FLIR. It can see images, the heat from the body. They flew for a while. Nothing happened. We stayed out all night and back on it today and hoping for some results.”

Smith is recommending people keep their homes and vehicles locked. If you see Rutherford, do not approach him. Call 911 instead and report the location.