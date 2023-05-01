FLORIDA (WKRG) — The Baker Act was enacted by the Florida legislature in 1972. What does it do?

The law allows families to place family members in a temporary detention center to be examined and treated for mental illnesses. “People who require the use of the Baker Act have often lost the power of self-control, and they are likely to inflict harm to themselves or others,” according to University of Florida Health.

Certain criteria must be met in order for the Baker Act to be applied. Those criteria include:

There is reason to believe that he or she is mentally ill and because of his or her mental illness, the person has refused voluntary examination.

The person is unable to determine for himself or herself whether examination is necessary and without care or treatment, the person is likely to suffer from neglect or refuse to care for himself or herself and such refusal could pose a threat of harm to his or her wellbeing.

There is a substantial likelihood that without care or treatment, the person will cause serious bodily harm to himself, herself or others in the near future as evidenced by recent behavior.

The hold in the detention center lasts 72 hours. In order to be kept for longer than 72 hours, the person must be charged with a crime or express consent to voluntary placement at a mental health facility.

Alabama also has a law about involuntary commitment similar to the Baker Act. To be put in an inpatient facility involuntarily in Alabama, a person must:

Be mentally ill

Pose a real and present threat of substantial harm to himself or others

Continue to experience mental distress and deterioration of the ability to function independently if not treated

Be unable to make a rational decision regarding treatment.

Commitment is the least restrictive alternative available.

Anyone can try to have another person committed to an inpatient facility involuntarily by filing a petition with the Probate Court.