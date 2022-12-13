Note: The video in this story is from a previous report

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Detectives said they have identified a body that was found in a retention pond in St. Petersburg Monday.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said the body was found in a pond near I-275 and Gandy Boulevard. At the time of its discovery, the gender, race, or age of the body was not known.

However, thanks to a “distinguishing tattoo,” police were able to identify the deceased person as Jamie Leon Hobdy, 42, of Tampa.

According to police, one of Hobdy’s relatives reported him missing prior to his death.

Officers are still working to determine the cause and manner of his death.

As of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, the on-ramp lanes from westbound Gandy Boulevard to northbound I-275 will be closed as police continue their investigation.