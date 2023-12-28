BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County set the scene for most of the filming of a new movie called ‘Roadkill’ it hits the big screen in early January.

From the thought of producing this movie to now, it’s been about two and half years that ‘Roadkill’ has been in the works.

“‘Roadkill’ is about a young woman who is traveling alone, who picks up a hitchhiker for directions and their direction, takes them in all twists and turns throughout this county and we don’t know what direction they’re going to go, but we know that they’re together,” Movie director and writer Warren Fast said. “They start off together and they are on this journey together and what they face along the way, we’re just along for the ride.”

Crews filmed most of the action-packed feature in Bay County.

“I want to pinch myself because I drive these roads all the time, we live here and it’s cool to see this period piece that we created,” Fast said. “It’s a 1983 setting, but we chose locations that would be conducive to that setting and so to see it come alive on film is just amazing.”

Caitlin Carmichael is the lead character, ‘The Driver’ in the film. She said she’s excited for the audience to see the final product.

“This experience was, first of all, incredibly rewarding and second, also just very empowering,” Carmichael said. “Playing such an action-packed heroine role like the driver was first of all, I felt cooler than I felt in my entire life but this film is truly so intense refuses to ever hit the brakes.”

Get ready to see exactly that from the beginning to the end of ‘Roadkill’.

“My favorite part was the amount of stunts that the driver got to do throughout the film, I absolutely love doing my own stunts and wanted to do as many as possible throughout this film, whether it was driving, shooting a shotgun, diving away from some explosions and I’m excited for you all to see them in the film,” Carmichael said.

Fast hopes people leave the theater with a takeaway.

“Overcoming hardship and trauma and justice, those are the themes out of the film so if you can get that out of this and enjoy the process, have an entertaining way of going through those things and feeling those themes, that’s what we want to get across to the audience,” Fast said.

A sold-out pre-screening is happening on January 2 at the theater in Pier Park. The movie will officially premiere in select theaters on January 5. Click here to learn more information, or visit their Facebook page.