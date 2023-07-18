PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Former Ward 1 city commissioner and restaurant owner John Kady passed away on Sunday, leaving a legacy of warmth and public service.

Kady, who served as commissioner from 2009 to 2017, was a strong proponent for protecting boaster access to the downtown marina. He was also instrumental in the decision to replace the community redevelopment area, or CRA board, with the commissioners themselves taking over the responsibility.

Kady also opened the popular restaurant Trigo Deli on Harrison Ave., which he operated for several years before selling the establishment.

City commissioners and current Trigo Deli owner Gilbert Hamati tell News 13 his warmth, philosophy of life and business, and graciousness will not be forgotten.