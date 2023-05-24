FLORIDA (WKRG) — Registration opened Wednesday for the 2023 Florida Python Challenge! Participants have a chance to win a share of more than $30,000 in prizes in the 10-day competition which runs from August 3-14.

The competition is open to professional and novice participants. Those interested in the challenge will be required to complete an online training. To register for the challenge, click here.

Take a look at the rules for the competition and make sure you download virtual maps. The maps are available on the Apple Store and Google Store.

Prizes:

$10,000 ultimate grand prize Awarded to who removes the most pythons

$7,500 grand prize runner up

Awarded to who removes the second most pythons

Professional Category

Most Pythons: $2,500

Second most Pythons: $1,500

Longest Python: $1,000

Novice Category

Most Pythons: $2,500

Second most Pythons: $1,500

Longest Python: $1,000

231 invasive Burmese pythons were removed from the Everglades in 2022. 10,000 people from more than 32 states, including Canada and Latvia, were represented in 2022.

In 2022, the ultimate grand prize winner removed 28 Burmese Pythons. The longest Burmese Python was 11 feet, 0.24 inches.