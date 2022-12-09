FLORIDA (WKRG) — Former District 1 candidate for the Florida House of Representatives Rebekah Jones will have to pay the Florida Department of Law Enforcement $20,000 and admit guilt to a computer-based crime she allegedly committed in 2020.

In Dec. 2020, FDLE raided Jones’ home after an investigation began following a complaint by the Florida Department of Health that a person illegally hacked into their emergency alert system. The message that was being investigated, sent in November, urged recipients to “speak up before another 17,000 people are dead.”

“You know this is wrong. You don’t have to be a part of this. Be a hero. Speak out before it’s too late,” the message said.

Jones, who worked for the Department of Health, drew national attention when she said Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration manipulated COVID data. She disclosed the agreement with Florida prosecutors in a Substack post on Friday.

“The state of Florida determined on December 7, 2022 that its interests would best be served by dismissing its case for ‘exceeding authorized use of computer systems’ against me, a charge stemming from the December 7, 2020 armed raid of my home,” Jones said in her post.

Jones’ charges will be deferred for two years only if she follows the following conditions:

Admits her guilt of the offense(s) charged.

Return all Department property, exclusive of public records.

Pay $20,000 in investigative fees to Fla. Department of Law Enforcement at a rate of #200 per month until paid in full.

150 hours of community service at a minimum rate of 13 hours per month.

See a licensed mental health professional at a minimum of one hour per month.

Last month, Jones lost in the District 1 Congress race against Matt Gaetz.

“For now, my path forward consists of a mix of activism, advocacy, and academia,” Jones wrote in her Substack post. “I’ll continue to work to dismantle the massive network of mis/dis/mal information plaguing society and poisoning our democracy.”