TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you are willing to change up your Pub Sub order, Publix recently debuted a new bread.

The Italian-inspired Tutto Pugliese made its entrance into Publix’s bakeries Thursday.

Publix said its bakers have been training for months to produce the loaf, which is made daily and sold in paper bags.

Preparing the dough takes almost three hours and it is put in a cooler to chill for the night.

“In the morning, it’s proofed to the proper size and then it goes into the oven and spreads its delicious, warm scent around the store. The final result is a soft bread with a creamy nutty flavor and crispy crust,” Publix said.

A fresh batch of the bread will be available every day. Cheese medley varieties will also be available daily, according to Publix.

Shoppers interested in trying the bread on a Pub Sub can ask a deli associate for it.