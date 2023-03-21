PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police and new K-9 Copper had a busy Spring Break weekend, officials said Monday.

According to a news release by Panama City Police, the department’s Street Crimes, and Patrol Units arrested 61 individuals and removed 10 guns from city streets. K-9 Copper alerted investigators and officers to two vehicles for the presence of narcotics, leading to arrests.

Police said the following people were arrested on significant charges:

D’Carrion Rudolph, 24, charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute (27.8g) and possession of drug paraphernalia

Genesia Davis, 24, charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Keveon Wright, 24, charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute (30.7g), possession of cocaine (3.6g) and possession of drug paraphernalia. Also, $5,221 in cash was seized.

Jennifer Emery, 40, charged with possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence after K-9 Copper conducted a free air sniff on the vehicle and gave a positive alert to the odor of narcotics.

Orane McTaggart, 24, charged with carrying a concealed firearm. A Taurus G2C was seized.

Robert Taylor, 26, charged with possession of marijuana more than 20g (51g) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Avion Gunsby, for an out-of-county warrant.

Lisa Winfield, 49, was charged with carrying a concealed firearm. A Highpoint 9mm was seized.

Tyreese White, 23, was charged with carrying a concealed firearm. A Glock model 43x was seized.

Jalyn Thomas, 22, was charged with possession of marijuana less than 20g and carrying a concealed firearm. A Glock model 45 was seized.

Jeremiah Jackson, 20, was charged with possession of less than 20g of marijuana and carrying a concealed firearm. A Glock model 19 was seized.

Aiden Hilde, 19, was charged with possession of marijuana more than 20g (21.5) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dalton Brangan, 18, was charged with possession of marijuana more than 20g and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jonathan Griggs, 41, was charged with possession of marijuana more than 20g (56.6g), possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with license suspended or revoked with knowledge, and violation of probation.

Lashawn R. Carter, 49, was arrested on a warrant from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

Clinton Anoje, 27, was charged with possession of marijuana more than 20g (26g) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Andre Chambers, 25, was charged with possession of marijuana more than 20g (60g) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brandon Montgomery, 34, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, tampering with evidence, introduction of contraband into the jail, and possession of drug paraphernalia. K-9 Copper conducted a free-air sniff on the vehicle and gave a positive alert to the odor of narcotics coming from the vehicle. This was a positive alert and find for K-9 Copper.

Jamarquay Garrett, 25, was charged with carrying a concealed firearm, possession of marijuana less than 20g, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

J’Kwan Young, 25, and charged with possession of marijuana less than 20g and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Larry Ray Hodges was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation.

Delanjun Rogers, 44, was charged with possession of marijuana less than 20g and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christopher Cobb, 24, was charged with possession of marijuana less than 20g, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving with license suspended or revoked.

Amber Hudson N’Kole, B/F, 26, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

Gilbert Stewart, 19, was charged with battery.

Corderrel Grace, 32, was arrested on an outstanding warrant not from Bay County.

Florin Horvath, 24, charged with DUI with property damage.

Robert Fister, 29, was arrested on an active warrant out of Bay County.

Michael Zorn, 56, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than 20g, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Moriah Mullins, 42, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of marijuana less than 20g, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Shannon Shova, 45, for possession of marijuana less than 20g and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anyone with information in these cases is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at

850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the

“Panama City PD” Tip411 app.