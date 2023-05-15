PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) —A woman who left her baby in a hot car while she was on drugs inside her home was sentenced to prison Monday.

On Sept. 2, 2020, Megan Dauphin drove to buy cigarettes and took her baby McKinlee Grace Garner with her. But when Dauphin returned home, she forgot to take McKinlee out of the truck.

It wasn’t until sometime later when Dauphin’s step-daughter asked about the 7-week-old that Dauphin realized what she had done and ran to the vehicle. The baby had died in the heat.

Dauphin got the maximum sentence for aggravated manslaughter of a child, 30 years in prison.

This is a developing story and we will have more information from the sentencing later today.