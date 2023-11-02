PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Beach wildfire, known as the Wild Heron has doubled in size, according to the Florida Forest Service.

The blaze was about 300 acres and about 40 percent contained Thursday morning. Firefighters from multiple agencies continued to battle the fire. Evacuations were ordered Wednesday afternoon but those were lifted Wednesday night. The blaze broke out Wednesday and is believed to have started with a vehicle fire.

Dry conditions have made wildfires a danger across the Panhandle. Residents are urged not to start outdoor fires or be careless with smoking materials. A burn ban is currently in effect in Walton County.