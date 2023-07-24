BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Around noon on Monday officials switched from single to double red flags because of hazardous water conditions.

In a news release, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office wrote deputies are pulling distressed swimmers out of the Gulf of Mexico.

There has been one confirmed fatality. A woman was pulled out of the water behind Rick Seltzer Park and was pronounced dead at a local hospital, officials wrote.

“Please stay out of the water. Not only do swimmers place themselves in danger but also first responders that enter the water to save them, and well-meaning citizens who try to rescue distressed swimmers and become overwhelmed themselves.,” Bay County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a news release.

Entering the water when double red flags are flying is a $500 fine and you can be arrested.