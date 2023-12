HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – On Thursday morning, a fugitive wanted for murder in New York was arrested in Holmes County.

Holmes County deputies, Rochester Police Department, and members of the US Marshal’s Caribbean Task Force arrested Timothy Kuhn at his home on Griffin Circle, police said.

Kuhn is wanted for arson and the murder of an 8-year-old child in 2004.

Kuhn was taken into custody without incident and waiting to be extradited to New York.