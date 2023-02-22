FLORIDA (WKRG) — A new bill in Florida could make it illegal for your dog to stick their head out of the car window when the car is in motion.

Senate Bill 932 was introduced by Sen. Lauren Book with the intent of keeping animals safe.

The law would also make it illegal for the dog to sit in the drivers lap, all dogs would be required to wear a harness or a pet seatbelt. Dogs riding in the bed of a truck would have to be in a crate.

These potential restrictions have some pet owners in Pensacola thinking about the safety of their dog.

“I don’t think its necessary for him to be in a seatbelt, but then again it’s like he is my kid and I wouldn’t want my kids in the car without,” said Cassandra Stokes. “So, it’s something for me to ponder that I never really thought of before.”

The animal welfare bill would would also ban the declawing of cats, and require the department of law enforcement to create a public list of convicted animal abusers.

If passed, the law could go into effect July 1.