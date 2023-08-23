BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City woman is on trial for the murder of her husband. Angela Riggins Dantzler is charged with premeditated murder. She is accused of killing her husband, Lorenzo “Lonny” Nolle Dantzler V in 2021.

He was found dead at his house on Kings Harbour Boulevard in Panama City. Investigators said he was shot several times.

The trial is now underway to determine if his wife, Angela Riggins Dantzler, is guilty of premeditated murder.

On Monday, nine witnesses took the stand. Jurors were told about the events leading up to the alleged murder. Authorities said a text message started it all.

An employee of Lorenzo “Lonny” Nolle Dantzler V received a text from him indicating he had to go out of town for an emergency with Angela’s family. After no texts or calls back to family and friends, the wife of an employee reached out to Angela’s nephew, Brandon Riggins. Riggins testifed via Zoom. He said after checking up on his grandfather, there was no actual emergency.

On July 14th Lorenzo Nolle Dantzler V’s daughter, Dailey Dantzler called for a welfare check.

“We, I, walked around the house with the police and we looked in the back door into the room with the wooden panels, the living room and there were clothes stacked up about four feet high and they asked me if that was normal and I said no,” Dailey Dantzler said.

Body cam footage shows Panama City police entering the house. They said they found the victim’s body under a pile of linens. When searching upstairs, officers said they found Angela in bed.

“After not responding to our commands at that time, I transitioned from my firearm to a less lethal option, which was a taser, Officer Nelson maintained his firearm as lethal cover so as I approached it looked like there was a bedspread or a blanket that was over her body, and I slowly removed it,” the sergeant said.

The police sergeant said Angela then reached for a firearm. Police said she was tased and taken into custody. Angela Dantzler is expected to possibly take the stand later this week.

The trial continues at 9 a.m. on Tuesday. A verdict is not expected until later in the week.