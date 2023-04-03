FLORIDA (WKRG) — The sandy beaches aren’t the only thing college kids travel to Florida for. Many people from all over the world travel to Florida to get an education.

According to EDsmart, the college major that nationally has the highest median salary is nuclear engineering technology. People who major in that average a salary of $107,804 three years after graduating. Some of the lowest-earning majors make less than a living wage.

EDsmart used data from the Department of Education during the 2020-2021 school year to rank the degree majors.

Most lucrative majors in Florida:

Systems Engineering — $84,893

Nuclear Engineering — $78,797

Chemical Engineering — $78,263

Least lucrative majors in Florida: