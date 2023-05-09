PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — One of the headliners for Gulf Coast Jam on Panama City Beach announced Tuesday that he will not be able to perform.

Morgan Wallen was scheduled to be the headliner of Gulf Coast Jam the weekend of June 1. But in a video announcement on his Instagram page Wallen announced he will not be performing any shows for the next six weeks.

“What’s going on y’all, I’m just going to get straight to it. I got some bad news from my doctors at the Vanderbilt Voice Center yesterday. After taking ten days of vocal rest, I performed three shows last weekend in Florida, and by the third one I felt terrible,” Wallen said.

“So, I went in and got scoped yesterday and they told me I injured my vocal cords and that I have vocal fold trauma. Their advice is that I go on vocal rest for six weeks. So that’s what I’m going to do. They want me to not talk at all, but they said it’s okay if I need to for something like this.”

Shortly after the announcement Gulf Coast Jam officials said concert-goers should stay tuned for an update on Wallen’s replacement.

“Morgan was the first 2023 headliner we announced last year, and the anticipation to see his amazing show, along with HARDY, Miranda and Kane and the rest of our incredible lineup, was off the charts,” said Gulf Coast Jam Executive Producer Rendy Lovelady. “We’ve seen time and time again how brutal this business on the body, and our thoughts and prayers go out to Morgan for a full recovery.”

Miranda Lambert, Hardy and Kane Brown are still scheduled to appear at Gulf Coast Jam.

