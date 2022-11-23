FLORIDA (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles reported 4,585 crashes during Thanksgiving week last year.

This year, FLHSMV launched the Safe Holiday Travel campaign to ensure the safety of all road users this holiday season.

According to the department, millions of Floridians and visitors are expected to travel the state’s roadways over the next two months, the busiest long-distance travel period of the year. The multi-phased safety messaging will be staggered throughout November and December, starting with a focus on having a road-ready vehicle.

In 2021, there were 2,811 tire-related crashes in Florida, resulting in 176 bodily injuries and 32 fatalities.

“Florida continues to be a top holiday destination for visitors and residents, making our roads some of the busiest during the upcoming months,” FLHSMV Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes said. “As you prepare to hit the road this Thanksgiving, or at any point this holiday season, make sure you and your vehicle are ready for the trip, always buckle up, and remember that safety is always in season.”

Last year, the most crashes occurred on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving Day, while the least crashes occurred on Thanksgiving Day during that period.

“Florida Highway Patrol troopers will be out in force this holiday season to keep our roadways safe,” Colonel Gene Spaulding, Director of the Florida Highway Patrol, said. “Please make good decisions and Arrive Alive this holiday season. Never drive impaired.”

2021 Thanksgiving Crash Data

Day Crash Events Fatalities Serious Injuries Wednesday, Nov. 24 1,205 8 53 Thursday, Nov. 25 687 12 45 Friday, Nov. 26 935 7 63 Saturday, Nov. 27 962 13 57 Sunday, Nov. 28 796 9 37 Totals 4,585 49 255 Source: Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles

“The holiday season is one of the busiest times of the year to travel,” Sheriff Al Nienhuis, President, Florida Sheriffs Association, said. “The Sheriffs of Florida and our teams are patrolling the roads to do our part to get you to your destination. In return, we ask that you prioritize safety by never driving impaired, wearing your seatbelt, and planning your route. Together, we can arrive alive and enjoy a happy and safe holiday season.”