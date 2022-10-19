TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A New York mob hitman was sentenced to additional prison time after escaping from his Orlando halfway house earlier this year.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida said Dominic Taddeo, Jr., 65, will spend 3 years in federal prison after escaping on March 28.

There was less than a year left in Taddeo’s sentence when he was transferred from the medium-security Coleman Correctional Facility to a residential half-way house in Orlando in February. He was expected to stay there under “pre-release status” until February 23, 2023, when he would undergo supervised release.

On March 28, Taddeo was authorized to leave the half-way house to go to a medical appointment, but he never returned. He was captured by U.S. Marshals Service “without incident” a week later in Hialeah, a Miami suburb. Taddeo had over $5,000 cash and a dead person’s driver license on his person at the time of his April 4 arrest.

Taddeo was serving time for crimes related to his time as a hit man for a Rochester, New York-area crime family. He pleaded guilty in 1992 to federal racketeering charges, including the killings of three men during mob wars in the 1980s, along with weapons offenses, drug charges and enterprise corruption.