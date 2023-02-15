OCALA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Ocala Police Department is asking for the public’s help after a Central Florida mother and her infant child went missing over a month ago.

On Monday, the department issued a notice for the public to provide any information surrounding the disappearance of 24-year-old Sabrena Wakeley and her child, 9-month-old Miley Wakeley.

According to police, the two were last seen at the Candlewood Suites located at 3835 W. Silver Springs Blvd. in Ocala, on Jan. 5. Officials believe they may be in South Carolina or New York.

In a Facebook post, the Ocala Police Department stated that the Department of Children and Families has a court order to take custody of the infant.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Ocala Police Department or your local law enforcement agency.