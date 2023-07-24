TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez suffered a “critical” injury in Tampa.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the incident involving Ramirez happened Sunday night on Interstate 75 south of Tampa. He suffered serious injuries and was hospitalized.

The Miami-Dade Police Department said Ramirez was undergoing surgery early Monday morning.

“We ask you to please keep him in your prayers,” the police department said.

The police department did not share any details about what happened to Ramirez, however, it said the incident is being investigated by the Florida Highway Patrol and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

“All that matters right now is Chief Ramirez’s wellbeing, and I join his family, his loved ones and his Miami-Dade Police Department and Miami-Dade County family in praying for his swift recovery,” Mayor Daniella Levina Cava said in a statement.

Officials said Ramirez was in Tampa for a law enforcement conference.

The police department said it will provide an update when more information becomes available.

No one else was injured in the incident.

Ramirez joined the police department in 1995. The AP reported that Ramirez announced his intention to seek election for the role of Miami-Dade sheriff in 2024 back in May.