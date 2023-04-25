BAY COUNTY Fla, (WMBB) – A massive fire is under investigation after six buildings went up in flames early Tuesday morning.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. in the Rivercamps on Crooked Creek of off Highway 388 in unincorporated Bay County.

The State Fire Marshal said the fire is highly suspicious and the cause is under investigation. The buildings were unoccupied, and no injuries have been reported so far.

According to Bay County Fire rescue, the six buildings are amenity buildings like a pool house and gym.

Firefighters said they will likely remain on scene all day but are confident it will not spread any further and is contained.