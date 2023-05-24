NICEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) — Traffic was blocked and a tense situation was underway Wednesday afternoon in Niceville.

Law enforcement officers along with a SWAT unit are working in a neighborhood from Redwood Avenue to Anchors Street.

(Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office)

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said that Niceville Police responded to a domestic violence call at the home. The man involved in the incident refused to leave the house when officers ordered.

Police called the Sheriff’s Office and additional units to de-escalate the situation including the negotiation team.

OCSO said they believe no one else was in the home with the man.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office made a traffic advisory post on Wednesday morning to alert the public.

“23rd Street in Niceville is temporarily blocked from Redwood to Anchors Street due to law enforcement activity in the area.”

  • News 13 viewer photo
  • News 13 viewer photo
  • News 13 viewer photo
  • News 13 viewer photo
  • News 13 viewer photo

The man will be charged once in custody, deputies said. OCSO and Niceville Police will update the public on the roadways and potential charges at a later time.