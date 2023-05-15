TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was arrested last week after he threw lunch meat at a police officer, according to a body camera video shared by the Port Orange Police Department.

Police said they were called to a smoke shop on Tuesday, May 9, after a worker reported a man disrupting the business and threatening workers.

Once an officer arrives, the video shows him speaking with a worker who said she wanted the man, later identified as William Busi, trespassed from the store.

After the officer left the building, Busi approached him.

In the video, Busi asked the officer a question about suing the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office and the Port Orange Police Department. The officer told Busi he didn’t know anything about that and said he was there because the smoke shop worker said Busi was bothering customers.

The officer then tells Busi that he has been trespassed from the store.

After Busi learned that he was trespassed, the video shows him starting to become violent with the officer.

“Come on, (expletive) You think I can’t do it? I got a black belt in karate and a black belt in judo. You’re gonna be in a world of hurt,” Busi told the officer.

Moments later, Busi is seen throwing something at the officer. The police department said Busi hit the officer in the chest with a piece of lunch meat.

He was arrested and charged with battery on a law enforcement officer. He was then taken to the Volusia County Jail.