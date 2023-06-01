WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Louisiana man was arrested after running from the law and causing a fatal traffic crash on Interstate 10, authorities said.

According to an arrest affidavit from the Florida Highway Patrol, troopers were monitoring eastbound traffic on I-10 when a red Dodge Challenger passed them.

The driver, Dquinn Tyrek Butler, 31, began to accelerate at a high rate of speed in an attempt to distance himself from the troopers, weaving in and out of traffic, troopers wrote.

Troopers began to pursue him starting at the mile 68 marker. Butler continued to accelerate to 110 miles per hour, passing other vehicles on the shoulder and median of the road, troopers wrote.

Butler then lost control of his vehicle, crossing the center grass median into the westbound lanes where the left rear of the Challenger struck a semi-tractor trailer.

Upon investigation of the vehicle, two of the three passengers exited on the right passenger side, a 30-year-old woman and a 10-year-old boy. The third, a four-year-old boy remained inside until troopers removed him from the vehicle and began CPR.

Butler, the 30-year-old woman, and the 10-year-old boy were transported to the hospital. The four-year-old child was pronounced dead as a result of the incident.

In a post-Miranda interview, Butler admitted that he made the decision to flee from law enforcement, troopers wrote.

The 30-year-old woman said that Butler was “driving crazy,” and when she told him to pull over he said, “I can’t go back to jail.”

Butler’s driver’s license was suspended indefinitely in December 2021.

Butler was charged with three counts of reckless drive damage to person or property, fleeing disregarding safety causing injuries or death, two counts of aggravated fleeing with injury or damage, driving with a suspended license that results in death or serious injury, and murder.

He is being held on $250,000 total bond.