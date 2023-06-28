TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Covering topics ranging from immigration to gender identity, more than 200 bills will officially become laws in Florida on Saturday, July 1.

During the 2023 legislative sessions and special sessions held throughout the year, the Florida Legislature passed and Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a number of bills on education, transgender health care, insurance, immigration and more.

Here is a look at the headline-making legislation that will take effect on Saturday.

Immigration

SB 1718 cracks down on businesses that hire undocumented immigrants and provides $12 million for Gov. Ron DeSantis’ migrant relocation program. Hospitals that accept Medicaid must also ask patients about their immigration status on intake forms, which critics say could deter migrants from seeking care. Companion bill: HB 1617

Insurer Accountability

SB 7052 puts more restrictions on property insurance companies to hold them more accountable for mishandling claims. Insurance providers will face more oversight and regulations as well as larger fines for any wrongdoing. Related: HB 7065

Parental Rights in Education (‘Don’t Say Gay’ expansion )

The legislation, HB 1069, expands the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law to ban classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in all grades. Related: SB 1320

Permitless Carry

Under HB 543,Floridians who can legally own a gun will no longer need training or a permit to be able to carry concealed firearms. Related: HB 7025, SB 150.

Pronouns

HB 1069 prohibits school staffers from asking students about their preferred pronouns or discussing their own if it “does not correspond to such person’s sex.”

The law says that “a person’s sex is an immutable biological trait and that it is false to ascribe to a person a pronoun that does not correspond to such person’s sex.” Related: HB 5101, SB 1320

Bathrooms

The legislation, HB 1521, makes it a crime for a person to use a bathroom intended for the sex opposite of what they’re assigned at birth. Related: SB 1674

Here are the other laws that will take effect on July 1.

