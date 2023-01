TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 21-foot orca found stranded on a Florida beach Wednesday morning has died, officials said.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said the orca was found stranded along the shoreline in Palm Coast, just south of Jungle Hut Park. The reason for the stranding is unknown.

The sheriff’s office said marine biologists and wildlife officials were at the scene to perform a necropsy and recover the carcass.

People are being asked to avoid the area.