There is something about riding in the back of a truck that gives people a sense of freedom, but is it legal in the state of Florida?

According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, Florida has a few restrictions for who can ride in the back of a truck depending on your age.

Who CAN ride in the back of a truck:

all persons 18 and older

persons 17 and younger in an enclosed cargo area

persons 17 and younger on non-limited-access roads unless local law exempts them from the prohibition on minors riding the cargo areas of pickup trucks and flatbeds

persons 17 and younger on non-limited-access roads in a seat fitted with a safety belt that has been added to the pickup or flatbed; employees on duty

According to flsenate.gov, a limited-access road is the Florida Intrastate Highway System, which “have the capacity to provide high-speed and high-volume traffic movements in an efficient and safe manner.”

