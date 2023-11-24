(WKRG) — Many people hang things from their rearview mirror, whether it be a parking pass for your apartment, a car freshener, or a decorative piece.

But is it legal to do so in Florida? News 5’s viewers want to know.

First, let’s look closer at the issue.

What do people hang from their rearview mirror?

According to a Glass Doctor, drivers hang eight main items from their windshields. Those items are:

Graduation tassel

Necklaces

Air fresheners

Rearview mirror charms

Religious pictures

Dream catchers

Headphones/cords

Lanyard with keys

Another item you may see hanging on a rearview mirror is fuzzy dice.

In fact, these have been a fixture for quite some time.

What do fuzzy dice signify?

Fuzzy dice have been around since World War II, according to Meadowland of Carmel. WWII pilots would add trinkets to their planes to “keep them safe.” These pilots would use gambling pieces as tokens of good luck. After the war, many people who drive cars started hanging the fuzzy dice from their rearview mirror as a sign of luck.

But is it illegal if you live in Florida?

The short answer is no. However, some Florida laws restrict certain things on your front windshield and hanging from your rearview mirror that may obstruct your view.

Florida law says it is illegal to drive a car “with signs or other material affixed to the front windshield, nor can the driver hang material that obstructs view from the rearview mirror, rear or side mirrors or windows,” according to the Scriven Law Group.

People driving while their view is obstructed can expect to receive a traffic offense.