BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Rutherford Middle School band teacher is behind bars.

Lindsey Robert Stuart is facing multiple charges for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student.

The 38-year-old was arrested at his home in Panama City Wednesday night. He is facing four charges for allegedly having sex with a 14-year-old student.

“It was reported to us by the student’s parents,” Bay County Sheriff’s Office’s Corporal Jake Roberts said. “They had noticed a change in her behavior and they had noticed that she was developing a close relationship with Mr. Stuart. And they went through her schoolwork and they found some letters that he had written to her.”

In the letters, Stuart confessed his “love” for the victim, and that he “never” thought he would “ever fall in love with a student.”

He also wrote about kissing the victim and having sex with her.

“Once they found those letters, they reported the findings to us,” Roberts said. “And that’s what started our investigation.”

Investigators then spoke with the victim who confirmed she was having an inappropriate relationship with Stuart.

“In talking with the victim, it sounds like this relationship was ongoing for around a year and a half,” Roberts said. “And it was something that slowly progressed, which is common we see with people that groom children. It’s kind of a slow progression. And then ultimately it culminates.”

Stuart made a first appearance Thursday for offenses against students by an authority figure. His bond was set for $75,000.

On Friday, he will also make a first appearance for three additional charges: two counts of sexual battery in custodial authority, and lewd or lascivious battery.

Investigators said they are unaware of any other instances where Stuart had an inappropriate relationship with a student.

In a statement to News 13 the Bay County School District said Stuart submitted a resignation letter in December. But that was rejected by Superintendent Mark McQueen.

Instead, McQueen will recommend employee termination to the school board at its meeting on Tuesday, January 9.

Bay District School’s Statement about arrest:

We are deeply troubled to learn of the recent arrest of a teacher within our district. At Bay District Schools, we hold our employees to the highest standards of professionalism and ethical conduct. The safety and well-being of our students are our top priorities.

Upon receiving information about the arrest, the Superintendent took immediate and decisive action to ensure the employee would not be returning to any of our campuses. The employee submitted a resignation effective December 1, 2023. However, Superintendent McQueen has rejected this resignation and will recommend the employee’s termination to the School Board at its January 9th meeting. The Superintendent is moving forward with termination with all deliberate speed.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim, and her family and we’re committed to doing all we can to support them during this difficult time and in the months ahead.

We are grateful to the law enforcement officials who swiftly responded to this matter. Their dedication to upholding the law and ensuring the safety of our community is commendable.

It is important to note that the deplorable actions of one individual do not reflect the values and commitment to excellence that Bay District Schools stands for. We remain steadfast in our mission to provide a safe and nurturing learning environment for all students.

As we navigate this challenging situation, our focus remains on supporting our students and the school community. We will continue to work closely with law enforcement and provide any necessary assistance to ensure a thorough and just resolution to this matter.

We appreciate the continued understanding and patience of our community.