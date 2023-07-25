This story has been updated with new information on Tuesday, July 25 at 12:45 p.m.

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A young man died Tuesday after diving off a boat near Shell Island, Bay County Sheriff’s officials said.

Both the U.S. Coast Guard and Florida Fish and Wildlife responded to the east end of Shell Island around 2:00 p.m. after receiving a 911 call reporting a man face down in the water.

According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, the 26-year-old man was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Officials said they don’t expect foul play was involved, but they are awaiting autopsy results.

