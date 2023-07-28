TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A person has gone viral on TikTok for interrupting a Matt Gaetz event in Fort Walton Beach with a sex doll.

The video, which has 106.8K views as of Friday afternoon, shows the TikTok user entering the event while Gaetz is speaking.

The user can be heard yelling “Matt Gaetz! I got you the underage girl!” while running into the event.

Gaetz responds, “This guy’s a real piece of s***.”

Shortly after the TikTok user enters the room, security takes the doll and escorts the man out, while he yells “You can have her!” at Gaetz.

The video ends with the TikTok user asking security if he can have the doll back. It then teases a full video release on Sunday.

In May, a woman was arrested after throwing a drink at Gaetz at an event and then flipping him off.

Gaetz was previously the subject of a sex-trafficking investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice, however the investigation was closed in February and no criminal action was taken after there were credibility issues with two witnesses.

The investigation was over allegations that he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old and paid for her to travel with him across state lines.

Watch the video here (Warning: Link directs to video that may be unsuitable for some viewers).