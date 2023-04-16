FLORIDA (WKRG) — Are you heading to the chapel?

The Knot, a wedding website, has released its 2022 Real Wedding Study which determines the average costs of a wedding in each state.

In 2022, Florida’s average wedding cost was $30,000. The $30,000 only includes the cost of the ceremony and reception. It does not include the cost of the engagement ring, which The Knot said is an average of $6,000. The average cost of a wedding across the U.S. was $30,000. People who choose to have a destination wedding pay on average around $35,600.

The COVID-19 Pandemic had a big impact on weddings but according to The Knot, weddings in 2022 were able to take place on their original dates and had more people in attendance. The average wedding guest count was 117.

One aspect that did affect couples in 2022 was the economic situation. According to The Knot, couples cut an average of 25 people from the guest list to adjust for inflation.