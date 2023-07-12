WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Deputies are investigating a homicide after a woman’s body was found on Firetower Road near Wausau.

Investigators said they were called to the scene by a motorist who spotted the body at about 5:25 a.m.

“Investigators are currently processing the scene,” officials wrote in a news release. “We are still in the very early stages of the investigation, and it appears at this time that the victim is not a Washington County resident.”

Officials added that they would release more information as the investigation continues.