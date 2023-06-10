FLORIDA (WKRG) — Whether they’re seeking shots of beautiful beaches, crowd capture at the nation’s top theme park, or a sales tax exemption for the duration of filming, there is undoubtable something that attracts film and television producers to the great state of Florida.

While these films are not ranked in any specific order, every movie on this list must have been both a great watch AND made the most use of its Floridian set.

#10. Marley & Me

The movie that traumatized a generation, Marley & Me follows a couple through the trials and tribulations of career and family, all centered around their rambunctious dog Marley. Both set in and filmed in the orange state, this film perfectly utilizes Florida’s A+ beaches, gorgeous suburbs, and perfect weather.

#9. My Girl

This 1991 classic follows the precocious Vada’s coming-of-age story, complete with a funeral director father, eccentric step mother, and morbid sense of humor. While we can never forgive this movie for “He can’t see without his glasses!” (if you know you know), we can give it props for showing off the beauty of Sanford, Florida.

#8. Ocean’s Eleven

This star-studded film follows George Clooney as Danny Ocean, who finishes time in a New Jersey penitentiary, just to immediately gather a dream team and start the greatest casino heist in history. While this movie was shot all over the United States, a few scenes were captured at Derby Lane in St. Petersburg, and most notably, a few snippets of the casino scenes were gathered at none other than Universal Studios.

#7. Scarface

Perhaps the most notable piece of filmography based on the life and crimes of Al Capone, Scarface is also notable for being filmed in Florida. While many locations pop up in the film, the most beautiful and memorable of all is the Fontainebleau Miami Beach resort where the infamous pool scene was hosted.

#6. Monster (2003)

Monster, starring Charlize Theron and Christina Ricci, is by far one of the best films of the early 2000s and host to some of Theron’s best acting. Based on the life of Aileen Wuornos, Daytona Beach is obviously shown off is this thriller. Unexpectedly, however, the lush greenery and highways of Orlando and Kissimmee are given some screen time as well.

#5. Creature from the Black Lagoon

This classic film showcases a monstrous creature deep in the waters of a remote jungle, and the team of scientists who attempt to study it. While the beauty and sunshine of Florida makes it ideal for vacation scenes and surfing movies, the greenery that often surrounds waterways in Florida made it perfect for capturing scenes of the monster in its natural habitat.

#4. The Truman Show

This Jim Carrey classic follows Truman Burbank in his life as an unknowing reality tv star. The unnaturally perfect weather, beautiful streets, and white sand beaches needed to accompany Truman’s “perfect” life could only be found in Florida. Sights such as Modica Market, the Tupelo Street Gazebo, and scenic views of Seaside, Florida can all be easily identified while watching this film, and can all still be visited today.

#3. Edward Scissorhands

This cult-followed Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder flick is unique in its inclusion of a sunshiny, suburban environment. While this scenery is the opposite of typical for a Tim Burton film, it is undoubtedly beautiful and undoubtedly Florida. The beautiful sky and aerial neighborhood views are at home in Lutz, Florida, while the iconic Southgate Shopping Center is located a few miles southeast in Lakeland.

#2. Moonlight

This both heart-wrenching and heart-warming coming-of-age story is not just memorable for its Best Picture Academy Award disaster in 2017, but also for its faithful depiction of Miami where it was filmed and set. While the most famous scene took place in the waters of Virginia Key Beach Park, an effort was made to capture an authentic view of Florida by having most scenes take place in non-tourist areas. Some of these notable sites include the Miami Metromover Station, Liberty Square, and Jimmy’s Eastside Diner.

#1. The Florida Project

This film is often touted as one of the best of the 2010s, and is by far the film on this list with the most unique depiction of life in Florida. Set in a motel miles outside Disney World, the Florida Project depicts the very real lives of the impoverished populations right outside the Happiest Place on Earth. Featuring spectacular child actors and a brilliant performance from Willem Dafoe, this film will not only make you cry, but will showcase real Florida sites such as the Magic Castle Inn and Suites and Jungle Falls Gift Shop while it does so.