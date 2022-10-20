MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A country music festival that was set to feature headliners including Eric Church and Turnpike Troubadours this October has been canceled due to lack of insurance, according to organizers.

Topeka, the host of the Moon Crush ‘Harvest Moon’ festival, sent a 100% refund to all customers who pre-ordered tickets to the event. Staff said they were at 70% capacity when the insurance fell through.

Harvest Moon festival statement:

It is with heavy hearts we must share, due to circumstances beyond our control, Moon Crush “Harvest Moon”, scheduled to take place October 27-29, 2022, has been postponed to a date to be determined in the future. While we are working with the artists to find another window of time that fits with their touring schedules, we have refunded all guests. These refunds have been issued as of September 27, 2022 at 11:00am ET – if you have any issues, please contact us at (785) 369-7875.



We were recently informed by our current insurance carrier, who has provided coverage for our previous Moon Crush Music Vacations, that they are no longer able to underwrite the necessary coverage limits for our Moon Crush “Harvest Moon” event that would protect our guests, artists and vendors in the case of a cancellation due to weather. Despite tireless efforts by our team to find another carrier, we have been unsuccessful.



We realize that many of you have made travel plans and personal arrangements to join us. We are so sorry for the inconvenience this will cause. Our team is committed to working with you to make this process as smooth as possible.



We understand that some guests may incur travel fees outside of your Cove tickets. Our team has crafted an official letter for you to share with airlines and rental property providers to assist with refunds and credits if you chose to book accommodations independently. Please reach out to us at (785) 369-7875 if you require additional assistance. In addition to your full refund, we’d also like to offer all guests a $100 per person credit toward any multi-day Cove for a future Topeka event. When you’re ready to book a future Music Vacation, please message us at (785) 369-7875, and our team will issue your personal promo code. We can not express how truly saddened we are to not be together this Fall for “Harvest Moon”. Our team has put so much heart and time into bringing this event to life. We appreciate your trust in us as a company and hope to cheers you at a future Topeka event. We look forward to the opportunity to show you who we are in person.” Harvest Moon Team

Topeka said they still plan to host the Moon Crush Pink Moon festival from April 20 to 23, 2023 at the Seascape Golf Beach & Tennis Resort. Headliners for the April festival include JJ Grey and Mofro, The Avett Brothers, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, and The Black Crowes.

Pink Moon festival line-up:

Find ticket information and more about the festival vacation packages online.