JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Jackson County man has died in a boating accident on the Chattahoochee River Saturday evening.

According to a news release by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, sometime Saturday evening, the FWC received a report of a single vessel boating accident on the Chattahoochee River near Parramore Landing.

Officials state that for reasons not yet known, a vessel with a 53-year-old man and a 10-year-old boy aboard began taking water. A nearby good Samaritan pulled the boy to safety.

FWC and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report, and when they arrived, pronounced Hardy Hill III deceased on scene.

The boy was transferred to the hospital to be checked for injuries.

“With heavy hearts, we would like to offer our condolences to the family of the victim,” said Major Fred Rondeau, FWC Northwest Regional Commander. “We would like to ask our community to keep the family of the victim in their thoughts as they navigate this time of loss.”

The accident remains under investigation.