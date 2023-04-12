PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Four other people have now been charged in connection to a Panama City Beach bar fight that left an airman dead.

Ross Allen Johnson, 23, of Cartersville, Ill., was charged with manslaughter by the Panama City Beach Police Department. The incident happened Sunday night in the parking lot of a bar in the 10500 block of Front Beach Road.

Johnson is an amateur mixed martial artist with a record of five wins and two losses and three years of “advanced fighter training,” police wrote.

Johnson was running towards a fight involving a friend when he struck and killed Airman First Class Dayvon Larry, 31, of Malone, Fla., they added. Larry was a member of the 325th Security Forces Squadron at Tyndall Air Force Base.

Johnson left the area without rendering aid to Larry and before police arrived, police said. He also attempted to avoid them until he was ultimately located and taken into custody, they added.

Four others were charged in connection to the fight.

Timothy Lynn Helton, 32, of Salesville, Ark., was charged with simple battery.

Toby LeShane Wallace, 30, of Carterville, Ill., was charged with simple battery.

John Dero Chester II, 23, of Carterville, Ill., was charged with disorderly conduct on the premises of an establishment.

Malcolm David Santiago-Ramos, 26, of Panama City, Fla., was charged with inciting a riot.

The arrest affidavits state that Helton, Wallace, and Chester were participants in the fight either inside or outside the bar. The affidavit on Santiago-Ramos states that he exited the bar while, “aggressively attempting to instigate a fight, thereby exciting the violence that ultimately led to the death of the victim.”