PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A former Bay County Sheriff’s deputy was charged with sexual battery, according to court records.

The agency confirmed that Kavin Jones, 26, was a deputy until November 2 when he left for another job in law enforcement. Jones was arrested Friday by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office and charged with sexual battery.

His arrest affidavit states that he forced himself on a woman even after she repeatedly told him “no.”

Jones is being held in the Bay County Jail and has not yet been scheduled for his first appearance.